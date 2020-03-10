Parade grand marshal asking those he wrote about to join him in parade

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the St. Patrick’s Parade grand marshals is making a special request.
Former Post-Standard columnist Sean Kirst is inviting everyone he ever wrote a column or story about to march with him on Saturday. If you were ever featured in any of Kirst’s columns or stories, meet at the staging area near Erie Boulevard and Clinton Street, just west of Clinton Square, at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday. Parade volunteers will direct you to the grand marshals.
If you have any questions, Kirst invites you to e-mail him at seanpeterkirst@gmail.com.
