SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Preparation and celebration for the St. Patrick’s Parade will close some streets this weekend in Downtown Syracuse.

Friday, March 11

The ceremonial painting of the stripe will close South Salina Street between Washington Street and Erie Boulevard West from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The green stripe will be painted at 10 a.m.

Saturday, March 12

The following streets will be closed for the parade at the following times. They will reopen once the parade has finished.

8 a.m.

South Salina Street, between Fayette and Willow Streets

West Washington Street, between Clinton and Salina Streets

James Street, between Salina and Warren Streets

Erie Boulevard East, between Warren and Salina Streets

East Washington Street, between Warren and Salina Streets

South Clinton Street, between Genesee and Washington Streets

8:15 a.m.

South Salina Street, between Fayette and Adams Streets

East and West Fayette Street, between Warren and Clinton Streets

East and West Jefferson Street, between Warren and Clinton Streets

Harrison Street, between Warren and Salina Streets

West Onondaga Street, between Salina and West Adams Streets

10 a.m.

Erie Blvd. West, between Clinton and Van Rensselaer Streets

Tracy Street, between Van Rensselaer and Plum Streets

Leavenworth Street, between Wilkinson Street and Erie Boulevard West

Plum Street, between Park Avenue and Erie Boulevard West

Wilkinson Street, between Barker and Plum Streets

Barker Street, between Wilkinson and Tracy Streets

West Street off-ramps at Erie Boulevard West

West Water Street, between Franklin and Clinton Streets

North and South Franklin Streets, between Washington and Genesee Streets

Suggested Alternative Routes

From the west

Take Route 690 East to the West Street Arterial. Take a left onto West Fayette Street to Franklin Street. Take a right into Armory Square. Take a left for some parking lots and garages close to Clinton Square.

From the east

Take Route 690 West to Townsend Street. To access areas around James Street, Clinton Square and Hanover Square, take a right onto Townsend Street at the bottom of the ramp, take a left onto James Street and follow James Street into downtown. To access areas around City Hall and the State Office Building, take a left onto Townsend Street at the bottom of the ramp, and proceed on Townsend and take a right onto Washington Street. To access areas around Columbus Circle, the Everson Museum of Art, Civic Center, and OnCenter, take a left onto Townsend Street at the bottom of the ramp, proceed on Townsend and take a right onto East Genesee Street and a left onto State Street.

From the south

Take 81 North and exit at Almond Street. To access areas around Columbus Circle, the Everson Museum of Art, Civic Center, and OnCenter, take a left onto Harrison Street and continue west. To access areas around City Hall and the State Office Building, continue on Almond to Washington, take a left onto Washington Street and continue west.

From the north

To access areas around Clinton and Hanover Squares, take Route 81 South to Spencer/Catawba exit. Take a left onto Catawba Street to State Street. Take a right onto State and continue south on State Street to James Street, Erie Blvd. East, Water Street, or Washington Street. To access areas around the Everson, Civic Center, and OnCenter, exit at Harrison Street, bear right onto Harrison and continue west. Or exit Route 81 at Salina Street, take Salina southbound to Willow Street, take a left onto Willow to State and continue south on State Street.

If you don’t feel like dealing with traffic and still want to see the parade, tune in to NewsChannel 9 to watch it live.