Stephanie Shtoyko

Steph Shtoyko joined the NewsChannel 9 team in March 2023 as a Weekend Evening Anchor/Reporter.

Prior to arriving in the Salt City, Steph started her broadcast career in May 2021 as a multimedia journalist at WBNG-TV 12 News in Binghamton, NY. In July 2021 she became the Host & Producer of ‘Around the Tiers’ a lifestyle talk show highlighting all things happening in the Southern Tier.

Originally from Rochester, Steph found a love for reporting in high school while taking a broadcast media class the WAVE!

Steph attended SUNY Oswego where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting and Mass Communication. Go Lakers!

During her time in college, she was Co-Director of Digital Communications, Social Media Coordinator, and evening anchor for the college’s award-winning student-run television station WTOP-10. Steph was also President of Del Sarte Dance Club and a Teaching Assistant for an Introduction to Video Production class. Steph worked as a Digital Storytelling and Reporting intern for the Office of Communications and Marketing and was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon Sorority.

In her spare time, Steph loves spending time with family, skiing, and listening to country music.

Steph enjoys meeting new people and telling their stories and she looks forward to exploring everything Central New York has to offer.

If you see Steph around town, please don’t be a stranger! She always welcomes new story ideas. Feel free to send her an email at StephanieShtoyko@LocalSYR.com

You can also find Steph on Twitter.