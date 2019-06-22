Steve Infanti

Steve is NewsChannel 9’s Sports Director, leading our coverage of Syracuse University Athletics, the award-winning Friday Night Fever, and everything in between. As the host of Orange Nation, Steve provides our viewers with an in-depth look at what’s going on with the Orange week in and week out during the SU football and basketball seasons. In September of 2020, Steve expanded his role at NewsChannel 9 and now serves as the co-host of “Bridge Street” every weekday morning from 10-11. In addition to his work at the station, Steve can often be heard on the radio hosting various shows for the local ESPN radio affiliate.

Steve joined the NewsChannel 9 team in January of 1999. He anchored weekends for five years before being promoted to Sports Director in October of 2003. Steve is a former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week who helped lead Bishop Ludden to a state basketball championship in 1994.

Prior to joining the NewsChannel 9 team, he was a sports reporter and anchor at WIVT in Binghamton. Steve graduated summa cum laude from Ithaca’s Park School of Communications with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism