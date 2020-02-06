SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Live Doppler 9 was born in 2000 as a partnership between
NewsChannel 9 and Niagara Mohawk (now National Grid). In this clip from an interview we did a couple of years ago with Dave Eichorn (Chief Meteorologist when Live Doppler 9 was built) you hear how the 1998 Labor Day storm and a report about the North Country Ice Storm (which occurred earlier in the year) led to the partnership.
Dave Eichorn talks of the origin of Live Doppler 9
