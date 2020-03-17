How do rainbows form? Ask the Storm Team

During this difficult time where kids are home from school and parents are turning to different resources to conduct home schooling, Storm Team meteorologist Kate Thornton wanted to do her part to provide a daily weather lesson for your family!

Check back daily for new questions and topics.

Have a question for the Storm Team? You can email post to social media:

KateThornton@localsyr.com

Facebook.com/KateThorntonNC9

Twitter.com/KateThorntonNC9