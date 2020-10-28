Science Experiment: Oozy Pumpkin

Here’s how you and your family can make this Halloween a little extra spooky with the oozing pumpkin experiment!

What you need:

  • 1 pumpkin carved how you like it
  • About 100 ml of warm water
  • Food coloring (optional)
  • About 2 tablespoons of baking soda
  • Dish soap
  • White vinegar.

First, you have to carve your pumpkin.

Next, you mix the water with a few drops of food coloring of your choosing, a few squirts of dish soap, and 2 tablespoons of baking soda.

Once that’s mixed well pour the mixture into the pumpkin so it fills the bottom of the pumpkin.

Then, pour the vinegar into the baking soda mixture in the pumpkin until you see it oozing out of the pumpkin!

Why does this happen? It’s a chemical reaction with sodium bicarbonate of the baking soda and the acid in the vinegar. The reaction transforms the water to carbon dioxide gas which is trapped by the bubbles in the dish soap. It expands and “oozes”!

It’s best to do this experiment outside because it can get messy. Or have your pumpkin on something like a baking sheet to contain the “ooze”.  

