STA: Why doesn’t the latest sunrise and the earliest sunset match up with the winter solstice?

In this week’s storm team academy, our question is why doesn’t the earliest sunset and the latest sunrise match up with the winter solstice?

We recently had our earliest sunset in the beginning of December but our latest sunrise is in the beginning of January and the winter solstice is right in the middle on the December 21.

Because of earth’s elliptical orbit and the tilt of its axis, our solar days, or the time between solar noon, isn’t exactly 24 hours. At the solstice, it’s a little longer than 24 hours.

our solar noon, which is when the sun is at its highest point in the sky, isn’t exactly at noon everyday either. After the solstice, solar noon is a little later each day, so our sunrise is a little later each day too.

