Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Storm Team Academy: Aches and pains

Storm Team Academy
Posted: / Updated:

I’m sure your grandmother has said, “It’s going to rain! I can feel it in my knee.”

Is it true that changes in the weather can cause aches and pains? According to WebMD.com there are studies that show a change in barometric pressure may cause your muscles, tendons, and scar tissue to expand and contract which could make your joints feel stiff.

Watch the video to find out when your knee may be telling you bad weather is coming.

Have a question for Storm Team Academy? Email us: StormTeam@localsyr.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected