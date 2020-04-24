Storm Team Academy: Aches and pains

I’m sure your grandmother has said, “It’s going to rain! I can feel it in my knee.”

Is it true that changes in the weather can cause aches and pains? According to WebMD.com there are studies that show a change in barometric pressure may cause your muscles, tendons, and scar tissue to expand and contract which could make your joints feel stiff.

Watch the video to find out when your knee may be telling you bad weather is coming.

Have a question for Storm Team Academy? Email us: StormTeam@localsyr.com