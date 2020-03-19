Storm Team Academy: All about Spring!

In this edition of Storm Team Academy we’re talking about Spring! Spring officially begins at 11:50pm Thursday May 19th.

Watch the video for an explanation on Spring and why we have the seasons!

This Spring is a little extra special because it’s the earliest first day of Spring in over 100 years. We have more details on that here.

Have a question for the Storm Team? You can email or post to social media:

KateThornton@localsyr.com

Facebook.com/KateThorntonNC9

Twitter.com/KateThorntonNC9