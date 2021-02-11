Storm Team Academy: An experiment that makes hearts dance

In this week’s Storm Team Academy we’re going to do a little experiment and make hearts dance!

For my materials, I used…

1 box of conversation heart candies

1 cup water

1 tablespoon baking soda

½ cup white vinegar

1 Large clear cup/jar

First, pour 1 cup of water into a clear cup/jar and add 1 tablespoon of baking soda to it. Stir the mixture for a couple seconds until the baking soda dissolves and the liquid is clear.

Take the conversation hearts and put them into the water and baking soda mixture. Notice as you put them in, they just sink to the bottom.

Next, slowly pour half a cup of vinegar into the cup/jar with the hearts. Watch what happens!

Bubbles of carbon dioxide surround the hearts and make them float to the top. Then, the bubbles pop and the candies become too heavy and dense so they sink back down to the bottom. Sometimes the hearts need a little extra jolt and that’s ok, just give them a little shake and you’ll see them dance.

This is a perfect activity to do with your little valentine’s this weekend!