Storm Team Academy: Clouds Storm Team Academy Posted: Apr 17, 2020 / 12:03 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 17, 2020 / 12:03 PM EDT What are the different types of clouds? There are four main types: Cumulus, Cirrus, Stratus, and Nimbus. Watch the video to learn more about them! Have a question for Storm Team Academy? Email us: StormTeam@localsyr.com
