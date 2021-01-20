Storm Team Academy: Comparing seasonal snow totals at the halfway point

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- In this week’s Storm Team Academy, we’re talking about snow and the lack there of this season.

First, where we stand in Syracuse through January 19. We are about halfway through the winter. We’re still more than 40 inches below average.

It was back in 79-80 when we had the least snow on record at this point and in 2000-2001 we had the most. No surprise, that year ended up being one the snowiest of all time. Look at 79-80, which this season is more comparable to. Less than 100 inches all winter.

If you take 2020-2021 out of the running, the top 5 slowest starts to winter all ended up with less than 100 inches for the season.

This isn’t to say we don’t have the potential to get a big snowstorm or more lake effect snow but our odds of seeing more than 100” by the end of the season are low. Even Carol in Redfield hasn’t measured much.

As of January 20, she just hit 100 inches, but she should be at 125 inches or more. Last year at this point, she had measured about 100 inches of snow but it ended up being one of the least snowy seasons for the tug with about 200 inches total.

