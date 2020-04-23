Storm Team Academy: Dangers of hot cars

As the weather (eventually) begins to warm up it’s important to remember the dangers of a hot car. Never leave anyone, especially children and pets inside of a car.
Watch the video to find out how hot and how quickly the inside of a car can get even when it’s only 70° outside.
Have a question for the Storm Team? Email us: StormTeam@localsyr.com
