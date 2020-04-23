Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Storm Team Academy: Dangers of hot cars

Storm Team Academy
As the weather (eventually) begins to warm up it’s important to remember the dangers of a hot car. Never leave anyone, especially children and pets inside of a car.

Watch the video to find out how hot and how quickly the inside of a car can get even when it’s only 70° outside.

