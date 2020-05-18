Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Storm Team Academy: Dew Point vs Relative Humidity

Storm Team Academy
Posted: / Updated:

When you hear us talk about how humid it’s going to be you’ll hear us talk about the dew point temperature rather than the percentage of relative humidity.

What is the difference and why should you pay attention to the dew point and not so much the relative humidity to see how muggy it’ll be? Watch the video for a full explaination.

Have a question for Storm Team Academy? Email us: StormTeam@LocalSYR.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected