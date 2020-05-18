Storm Team Academy: Dew Point vs Relative Humidity

When you hear us talk about how humid it’s going to be you’ll hear us talk about the dew point temperature rather than the percentage of relative humidity.
What is the difference and why should you pay attention to the dew point and not so much the relative humidity to see how muggy it’ll be? Watch the video for a full explaination.
Have a question for Storm Team Academy? Email us: StormTeam@LocalSYR.com
