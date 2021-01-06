Storm Team Academy: Did you know our averages are changing in 2021?

In this week’s storm team academy, our question is… Did you know that our weather averages are changing in 2021?

Remember a few weeks ago we talked about climate? It’s a study of long-term averages. We’re not talking about days or months, more like 30 years or more.

As we rang in the new year, we closed the book on our most recent 30 year set of data. The 30-year period is updated every 10 years so our new averages will represent what we felt and saw from 1991 to 2020.

It’s a standard that the World Meteorological Organization has set and used since 1901. The organization considers it an appropriate sample size from which to get reliable results.

So what does our new normal look like? Simply put, warmer. The average for 8 months of the year in Syracuse will be at least half a degree warmer. Our yearly average temperature is up from 48.3° to 48.9°.

It’s also snowier. Our average snowfall has gone up from 123.8” to 127”.

If you have a question for the storm team you can always send an email to StormTeam@LocalSyr.com.