Storm Team Academy: #DressForSTEM

Find your favorite purple outfit and get ready to rock it this Sunday and/or Monday March 14th and 15th!

It’s the 6th Annual Dress for STEM movement, and this year it pays tribute to trailblazing women scientists.

Did you know the first woman meteorologist to deliver a weather forecast on television was June Bacon-Bercey? She made her debut as the first female and black female meteorologist on WGR-TV in 1971. Click here to learn more about this pioneer in the meteorology community.

During the two-day event, female STEM professionals across the globe will wear purple attire as a conversation starter about the underrepresentation of women in STEM fields. Participants are encouraged to share facts about groundbreaking women scientists on social media using the hashtag #DressForSTEM.

Storm Team Meteorologists Kate Thornton and Lindsay Raychel wearing purple supporting #DressForSTEM in 2019.

The annual Dress For STEM event has previously been held on March 14 in honor of Pi Day, a tribute to the mathematical constant, pi. Because Pi Day falls on a weekend this year, Dress For STEM will span across both Sunday, March 14 and Monday, March 15.

Dress For STEM is a grassroots effort created by a group of female meteorologists and their desire to encourage girls to pursue their passion for science. Research indicates that the percentage of young girls interested in STEM declines in middle school as a result of exposure to inaccurate gender stereotypes. This translates to a lower proportion of women pursuing STEM careers later in life. Today, women account for nearly half the U.S. workforce but only 28% of STEM careers.

Women in STEM, and anyone else who would like to join in solidarity, are encouraged to wear purple on March 14 and March 15 and share photos on social media using the hashtag #DressForSTEM.