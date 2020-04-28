Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Storm Team Academy: Fog

Storm Team Academy
Posted: / Updated:

Many Tuesday morning woke up to some pretty thick fog. That was an example of radiation fog. We had the perfect morning for it to form. There are other forms of fog too!

Watch the video to find out what the two most common forms of fog in Central New York and how it forms.

Have a question for Storm Team Academy? Email us: StormTeam@localsyr.com

