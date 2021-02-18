Storm Team Academy: Great Lakes Ice and how it varies

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- This week for Storm Team Academy we’re talking about ice on the Great Lakes!

As of February 17, about 40% of ice was present on The Great Lakes. Just one month ago, there was only 2% of ice on the five lakes combined! Most notably, the shallowest lake, Lake Erie nearly froze completely. All this ice accretion happened with the February cold.

And….just like that…Lake Erie is nearly frozen over. This afternoon's clearing provides a nice opportunity to see that ice "from space". Also means lake effect snow season for Lake Erie is winding down. Lake Ontario, however, is still very much "open for business". pic.twitter.com/Tk0PynYas1 — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) February 17, 2021

Not surprisingly, there has been a rapid build-up of ice on the #GreatLakes. According to Environment Canada, ice coverage doubled in a week and is now well above the median. Wow. pic.twitter.com/TjfluPHby8 — Kevin Williams (@wxbywilliams) February 18, 2021

#TransformationTuesday: A little cold weather sure can do a lot for #GreatLakes ice! The NOAA CoastWatch Great Lakes Surface Environmental Analysis (GLSEA) reports 37.7% ice cover as of 2/15. This animation shows how it's progressed over the past 60 days! https://t.co/ELkKDyou5T pic.twitter.com/RhqrUsZ1Ui — NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory (@NOAA_GLERL) February 16, 2021

Ice coverage on the Great Lakes does vary year to year. This time last year, there was hardly any ice on the lakes and Lake Erie was far from frozen over.



Some years you’ll have more and some less but the overall average is going down. Since 1980, the average maximum ice trend has gone from about 70% to about 40%.

Less ice means more open water and the potential for more lake effect snow, rain and clouds. More open water also means less protection for the shoreline. More open water could cause higher evaporation rates too which in the long term could bring water levels down. That could improve flooding initially but it could pose long term problems in the decades to come.

For a look at current ice conditions, click here.