Storm Team Academy: Heat Index

You know the phrase, “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.” Well, when it comes to the heat index it’s a combination of both.

The heat index is the temperature that the human body perserves the apparent temperature to be when you combine the air temperature and the relative humidity.

The higher the temperature and humidity the higher the heat index.

When the heat index reaches 100° or higher then you run into serious health issues if you over exert yourself like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

