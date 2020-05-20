Interactive Maps

Storm Team Academy: How cool has May been so far?

Two thirds of May 2020 has passed and it was filled with cold temperatures and even some snow! We only had a handful of daily high temperatures as of May 20th above normal.

If May were to end now, it would be the coldest May on record since 1949. Luckily we have a stretch of 70°+ weather in the forecast through the end of the month.

Want to know what that could mean for the rest of the summer? Make sure you watch NewsChannel 9 at 5pm Wednesday May 20th for the Storm Team Summer Outlook.

Have a question for Storm Team Academy? Email us: StormTeam@LocalSYR.com

