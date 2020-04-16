Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Storm Team Academy: How do meteorologists forecast the weather?

Storm Team Academy
One of the most frequently asked questions to the Storm Team is, “How do you predict the weather?”.

There’s a lot that goes into it. It’s not just sticking your head out the window. The storm team has many tools like Live Doppler 9 and satellite so we can see where the high pressure, low pressure, and jet stream is. Then, we look at several different computer models to see what the likely outcomes are in the coming days.

Every model is going to have a different outcome and not be 100% accurate. That is why you still need humans (meteorologists) to interpret that data and come up with with the best and most probable outcome.

Watch the video to see more!

Have a question for the Storm Team? Email us: StormTeam@localsyr.com

