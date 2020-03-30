Storm Team Academy: How does hail form?

This past weekend some of you may of seen hail fall from the sky!
We’re getting into the time of year where we’ll see more thunderstorms which could contain hail.
Have you ever wondered how hail is formed? Watch the video to find out.
Have a question for Storm Team Academy! Ask the Storm Team by sending an email to: StormTeam@localsyr.com
