Storm Team Academy: How does the green screen work?

One of the most frequently asked questions we get is, “How do you do the weather in front of the green screen?”

When you see your favorite meteorologist delivering the weather, they are most likely doing their presentation in front of the green wall in the News Channel 9 studio. But, what you see at home on your tv is the meteorologist standing in front of the weather graphics.

The great folks who work in the control room behind the scenes do what’s called “key out” the green on the wall and replace it with the graphics we have queued up from our weather computers. This makes it look like the meteorologist is standing in front of the graphics instead of a green wall.

This is also why meteorologists can’t wear green! That’s never fun on St. Patrick’s Day because if the meteorologist is wearing something green (or even the right shade of light blue, teal, gold, etc.) the clothing will key out and turn into the graphics. Think of it like the Harry Potter invisibility cloak.

Watch the video above for a demonstration on how it all works.