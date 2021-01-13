Storm Team Academy: How many billion dollar disasters were there in 2020?

The nation had it’s fifth warmest year on record in 2020. We know weather was a big headline throughout the year too. So this week’s Storm Team Academy question is how many billion dollar disasters were there in 2020?

Turns out it is a record breaking, 22. The events cost in total $95 billion. The events included three tornado outbreaks, one drought and heatwave event and ten severe weather events like the Midwest derecho.

What caused the most damage was the very active hurricane season. There were 30 named storms, 12 made landfall and 7 of them cost about $40 billion. This is the most in one year since NOAA started keeping track of billion-dollar disasters in 1980.

Last year was also the most active wildfire year on record. Across the U.S. wildfires burned nearly 10.3 million acres. This was the largest acreage consumed in the U.S. since at least 2000.

If you have a question for the Storm Team you can always send an email to StormTeam@LocalSYR.com.