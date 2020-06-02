Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Storm Team Academy: Hurricanes, typhoons, and cyclones, what’s the difference?

Storm Team Academy
Posted: / Updated:

We hear about hurricanes all the time, but what about typhoons and cyclones? What are the difference between the three?

The short answer is: nothing. It’s just a difference name for the same kind of storm.

Just like in real estate it’s all about location, location, location.

Tropical storms are call hurricanes when they are formed in the Atlantic Ocean and eastern Pacific Oceon.

They are called typhoons when they are formed in the western Pacific Ocean.

And cyclones are when tropical storms are formed in the south Pacific or Indian Ocean.

Have a question for Storm Team Academy? Email us: StormTeam@LocalSYR.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected