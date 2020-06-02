Storm Team Academy: Hurricanes, typhoons, and cyclones, what’s the difference?

We hear about hurricanes all the time, but what about typhoons and cyclones? What are the difference between the three?

The short answer is: nothing. It’s just a difference name for the same kind of storm.

Just like in real estate it’s all about location, location, location.

Tropical storms are call hurricanes when they are formed in the Atlantic Ocean and eastern Pacific Oceon.

They are called typhoons when they are formed in the western Pacific Ocean.

And cyclones are when tropical storms are formed in the south Pacific or Indian Ocean.

