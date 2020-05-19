Storm Team Academy: Lake breeze and lake shadow

A lot of times in the summer time when there is a northwest wind you’ll see a bright sunny sky near the Lake Ontario lakeshore and puffy cumulus clouds farther inland in Central New York.
This is called a lake shadow create by a lake breeze. How does this happen? Watch the video to find out.
Have a question for the Storm Team Academy? Email us: StormTeam@LocalSYR.com
