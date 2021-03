SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Until very recently, it’s really felt and looked like winter this month! This week in Storm Team Academy we’re going over snow depth because it's been a while since we have kept so much snow on the ground here in CNY. Across the state, there’s snow on the ground. Here in Syracuse we have about a foot.

The consistent cold has kept it there. 17 days have had high temperatures below normal.