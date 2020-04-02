Storm Team Academy: Microbursts

Keeping with the theme of severe weather, this edition of Storm Team Academy is about microbursts. This is when you get an extreme gust of wind from a thunderstorm. Unlike a tornado, the wind is coming from the same direction. In a tornado the wind is rotating in different directions.

When the National Weather Service surveys damage from a storm they will look to see if the damage like trees are fallen in the same direction or scattered about. If everything has fallen in the same direction, then it’ll be labeled as a microburst. If debris is all scattered about in different directions, then it’ll likely be labeled a tornado.

Watch the video above more!

Have a question for Storm Team Academy?

Email us: StormTeam@localsyr.com