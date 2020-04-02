Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Storm Team Academy: Microbursts

Storm Team Academy
Keeping with the theme of severe weather, this edition of Storm Team Academy is about microbursts. This is when you get an extreme gust of wind from a thunderstorm. Unlike a tornado, the wind is coming from the same direction. In a tornado the wind is rotating in different directions.

When the National Weather Service surveys damage from a storm they will look to see if the damage like trees are fallen in the same direction or scattered about. If everything has fallen in the same direction, then it’ll be labeled as a microburst. If debris is all scattered about in different directions, then it’ll likely be labeled a tornado.

