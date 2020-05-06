Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Storm Team Academy: Polar Vortex

The term “Polar Vortex” has gotten a lot of attention the last few years. It’s actually a meteorological term that’s been around since the 1800s!

We usually talk about it in the winter time as we blame it for an arctic blast of frigid air.

So we are we bringing it up in May? Well… a piece of it is coming our way this weekend.

Watch the video to find out what the polar vortex is and how it impacts our weather.

