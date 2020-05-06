Storm Team Academy: Polar Vortex

The term “Polar Vortex” has gotten a lot of attention the last few years. It’s actually a meteorological term that’s been around since the 1800s!

We usually talk about it in the winter time as we blame it for an arctic blast of frigid air.

So we are we bringing it up in May? Well… a piece of it is coming our way this weekend.

Watch the video to find out what the polar vortex is and how it impacts our weather.

