Storm Team Academy: Saffir-Simpson Scale

You’ll hear hurricane be called a category 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5. What are those categories? They come from the Saffir-Simpson Scale.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane wind Scale is a 1 to 5 rating based on a hurricane’s sustained wind speed. This scale estimates potential property damage.

A hurricane is considered to be a major hurricane when it becomes a category 3 hurricane.

For further details including the wind speeds and damage watch the video above.

