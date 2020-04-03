Storm Team Academy: Snow Squalls

We get extreme, severe weather in the winter time. It’s called a snow squall!
Watch the video to for a definition of a snow squall.
Your phone may have gone off a time or two (or several times) this past winter when a snow squall warning was issued. You may have turned that feature off on your phone. Here’s a reminder you’ll want to turn that back on as we head into warm months so you stay notified in the event of a flash flood or tornado warning.
Have a question for Storm Team Academy?
Email us! StormTeam@localsyr.com
