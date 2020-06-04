Storm Team Academy: Structure of a hurricane

There are three main parts to a hurricane.

The most recognizable feature, especially in a very strong hurricane, is the eye. The eye of the hurricane is where the weather is actually mostly calm. It can even be sunny in the eye of the hurricane. The eye can be 20 to 40 miles wide.

Just outside the eye is the eyewall. This is the most violent and dangerous part of the hurricane. The strongest surface winds and heaviest rain falls in the eye wall.

Outside of the eye wall are the rain bands. These are the counter clockwise bands of rain extending upwards of 300 miles away from the eye of the hurricane. This is where inland flooding occurs and even isolated tornadoes.

