Storm Team Academy: Syracuse records

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
Ever wonder what the coldest temperature ever recorded in Syracuse was? Or how about the hottest?
This lesson in Storm team Academy is more like a trivia one and it has to do with Syracuse records.
Watch the video to see the hottest, coldest, wettest and snowiest days in Syracuse.
Have a good weather-related trivia question? Or just a weather-related question for the Storm Team Academy?
Email us! StormTeam@LocalSYR.com
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App