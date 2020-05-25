Storm Team Academy: The myth about heat lightning

Have you ever seen lightning off in the distance on a warm summer night and thought, “O! Heat lightning!”
Well, sorry to tell you, there’s actually no such thing as heat lightning.
What you’re seeing is lightning from a storm way off in the distance, too far away to hear its thunder.
Watch the video for a full explainer!
Have a question for Storm Team Academy? Email us: StormTeam@LocalSYR.com
