Storm Team Academy: Thunder and lightning

When thunder roars, head indoors!

When you see lightning, count, 1-Mississippi, 2-Mississippi, 3-Mississippi, 4-Mississippi, 5-Mississippi, boom! Thunder. That means a storm is 1 mile away.

Watch the video to learn more about lightning and thunder in this edition of Storm Team Academy!

