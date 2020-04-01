Storm Team Academy: Tornadoes

Eight year old Alexander asked the Storm Team how tornadoes form. This is a popular question and topic when members of the storm team visit classrooms.

Luckily central New York doesn’t experience a lot of tornadoes, but it’s always safe to stay aware and know what to do if a tornado warning is issued.

Watch the video for a full explanation of tornadoes.

