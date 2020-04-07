Storm Team Academy: Wettest years on record

It have seen like we’ve had a lot of rain in recent years in Central New York.

The average amount of precipitation per year for Syracuse is 38.47″.

In 2019 Syracuse officially measured 46.37″ of precipitation, making it the 10th wettest year on record.

Did you know the top 5 wettest years all happened in the same decade?

