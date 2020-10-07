Storm Team Academy: What causes the wind to blow?

What is wind?

The wind is blowing air from the difference in air pressure.

When the air heats up the air expands and rises and creates low pressure.

This then creates an imbalance where high pressure is formed.

Air in high pressure is colder and heavier, so the air moves downward.

The descending air from high pressure moves to low pressure to try to equal that out.

The greater the difference in pressure the greater the higher the wind!