Storm Team Academy: What is a drought?

Drought has been an issue for Central New York this year, especially this summer and fall. So what is a drought?

A drought is when there is less than normal precipitation for a time long enough to cause a water supply issue, low streamflow in rivers and streams, and stress on crops. It greatly impacts the water levels especially in wells, water quality, and agriculture.

How is a drought defined? Every Thursday the U.S. Drought Monitor is released to show current drought conditions which is comprised of people from the National Weather Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Drought Mitigation Center.

We are way below normal when it comes to precipitation this fall of 2-3 inches below average.

How does a drought go away? Well, the simple answer is rain. But, you don’t want too much rain in a short amount of time because that can cause flash flooding problems. A slow and steady rain is the best way to go.