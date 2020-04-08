Storm Team Academy: What is a solar eclipse, and when is the next one?

Remember the great solar eclipse a couple of years ago? That was definitely exciting even though Central New York didn’t get the greatest showing of that.

But, guess what? Mark you calendars for April 8th, 2024 because CNY will have one of the best seats in the house for the next solar eclipse in the United States.

Watch the video above for more!

Have a question for Storm Team Academy? Email us: StormTeam@localsyr.com