Storm Team Academy: What’s the difference between weather and climate?

What’s the difference between weather and climate?

The big difference is short term vs. long term.

Weather is what impacts you on a daily basis… snow, rain, hot, cold. Whereas climate is the long term averages of temperature, precipitation and other weather variables.

When we talk about long term, we’re talking about a period of time decades long. 30 year periods are what scientist use in order to better gauge our changing climate over time.

