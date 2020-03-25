Storm Team Academy: What’s the difference between wet snow and dry snow?

You’ll hear meteorologists talk about wet snow or dry snow during snow storms and lake effect snow events. This past Monday for example was the really wet heavy snow. Why do we get heavy wet snow or the light and fluffy snow? Watch the video to find out.

Have a weather question for the Storm Team? You can email or post to social media:

StormTeam@localsyr.com

Facebook.com/KateThorntonNC9

Twitter.com/KateThorntonNC9