Storm Team Academy: When’s the last time we had snow on the ground for so long?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Until very recently, it’s really felt and looked like winter this month! This week in Storm Team Academy we’re going over snow depth because it’s been a while since we have kept so much snow on the ground here in CNY. Across the state, there’s snow on the ground. Here in Syracuse we have about a foot.

The consistent cold has kept it there. 17 days have had high temperatures below normal.

We haven’t had record breaking snowfalls either. It was back on the 2nd that we saw the most snow in a day with almost 8 inches. While it seems like you’re shoveling often is because we’ve had some consistency with our small snow totals in Syracuse too. There’s only been 4 days with no measurable snow.

February is usually the month with the greatest snow depth on average, but it has been a while since we’ve had an average snow depth of 10 inches or more. The last time we saw this was in 2015 when we had an average of nearly 2 feet of snow on the ground!

