Storm Team Academy: Why do leaves change color?

You maybe have noticed the leaves starting to change.
Have you wondered why our leaves go from green in the summer to the beautiful hues of yellow, red, and orange? Watch the video to find out!
Storm Team Academy is back! You can keep checking back weekly for new videos and topics.
Have a question for Storm Team Academy? Email us: StormTeam@LocalSYR.com
