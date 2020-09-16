Storm Team Academy: Wooly Bear Caterpillar folklore

A popular folklore in the Northeast in the fall is how black versus brown the woolly bear caterpillars and what could mean for the upcoming winter.
Storm Team Meteorologist Kate Thornton explains whether there is any truth to old wives tale or not in the video above.
This topic was brought to us from a viewer question. If you have a question for Storm Team Academy, email us: StormTeam@LocalSYR.com
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App