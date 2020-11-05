What are El Niño and La Niña?

When putting together a seasonal forecast like a winter outlook, meteorologists will look to the Pacific Ocean to see if we are in an El Nino phase or a La Nina.

What are these phases?

According to the climate division of NOAA, El Niño and La Niña are the warm (El Niño) and cool (La Niña) phases of a recurring climate pattern across the tropical Pacific.

The pattern can shift back and forth irregularly every two to seven years. Depending on the phase, it’s a little easier to predict how certain weather patterns tend to set up over North America and the rest of the world.

For more details watch the video above!

Have a question for Storm Team Academy? Email us: StormTeam@LocalSYR.com