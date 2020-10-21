Why are the roads slippery after it rains?

To answer this we have to talk a little about physics first.

Anytime two things touch there’s a force that prevents them from sliding against each other. This force is called the coefficient of friction. It’s a number on a scale from 0-1. The closer to one the more friction the objects have and are less likely to slide against each other– like a piece of wood and sandpaper.

Things like ice and rubber on the bottom of your shoe or a car tire has a number closer to zero, so there’s less friction and more likely to slip.

So, when you’re driving and the road is dry, the number is closer to 1 when you have the tire and the road. Then when you add water to the mix, then that number gets closer to zero and puts you at risk for sliding. And when there are debris on the road like oil and wet leaves, the number gets even lower! And we know how hard it is to brake on ice and snow.

That’s why you have to be extra careful on the roads during rain, ice, and snow.