BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Believe it or not, Julia Quinn has only been playing golf for two years.

“My friend Regan was playing and she asked us if we wanted to join and so I just said ya sure and I really liked it that first year so I kept coming back,” Quinn said.

Quinn has been on the Baldwinsville varsity golf team since the 10th grade and has been hooked ever since.

“I really love the environment. The team environment has been very cool for me because it’s such a supportive team and it’s been so nice to be able to play lacrosse with my friends,” added Quinn.

Quinn isn’t just playing well, she’s succeeding. She’s already scored 1 e-score towards sectionals.

“From last year to this year she’s made a lot of progress with her swing. She has become a lot more consistent of a hitter. Her aim and direction has really improved. She’s helpful and she listens to what I try to teach her. It’s been great. She’s shown a lot of progress,” added head coach Kim Bono.

“It’s been really very cool to have that kind of growth to be able to see how far I’ve come from then to now,” said Quinn.

“She’s also very focused and has great direction so I think that what she set her mind to do she’d be successful at,” added Bono.