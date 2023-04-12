SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Will Markwood always loved the game of baseball growing up but never got any playing time. But as the saying goes, “When the going gets tough, the tough gets going.”

“You can sometimes take success and not work as hard but when you start from nothing, you start tasting that success it makes you want to work harder,” said Markwood.

From there, it was history. Markwood decided to try out for The Bishop Grimes baseball squad his sophomore year. He went from sitting position bench to making varsity as a 10th grader.

“Him being a leader early on even in the fall and into the winter when we started,” said head coach Matt Capriotti.

Last weekend, Markwood, who is now a senior, got his first start of the season. He threw 12 strikeouts for a no-hitter in Bishop Grimes 21-nothing win over Port Byron.

“It’s almost unheard of. I mean you don’t see it too often, especially up here. Baseball is a premium when you can get out on a field so to see that happen was amazing,” said Capriotti

“I wasn’t really thinking about it. I am still kind of mad it wasn’t a 7-inning game game. Five innings is ok but I was just out there pitching just trying to throw strikes and compete,” added Markwood.

The star pitcher will be taking his talents to Skidmore college come fall.